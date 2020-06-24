Steaming ahead in the age of online news

The Mary Ann steam engine about to head out from Maryborough station. Photo: Alistair Brightman

The Mary Ann steam engine about to head out from Maryborough station. Photo: Alistair Brightman

AS THE gears engage to create motion, local newspapers are a central cog wheel connecting and engaging people in our community to keep it moving forward, says Robert Olds.

Communication, language, words - these are the very foundation of human existence. Communication is basis of life.

The world around is changing so rapidly. Today communications travel around the world at the speed of light delivering breaking news to our smartphone, tablet and smart TV.

And, digital devices have never been easier to use. We can simply tap a button, then speak and the device finds the information asked for.

For three decades, the Maryborough Herald has kept the many facets of our community connected through news stories, photos and features," the Olds Engineering managing director said.

How things have changed: 30 years ago, negatives and photos were developed with chemicals in the darkrooms, now photos taken with phone cameras are emailed to the editor in seconds.

We have so many great new technologies at our disposal now.

Change is certain and, like death and taxes, it is often not welcome.

Like many locals, I was saddened to learn we will no longer have our free printed paper.

"The Herald has helped businesses like ours share our messages with people who needed our services," he said.

"I've heard many small business owners and tradesmen say they liked advertising in the Herald, especially on the trade pages towards the back. The ads worked.

"It was always a pleasure to pick up a Herald from the front lawn each week and see a positive story on the front page, rather than death, gloom and taxes.

"And, all Herald staff were passionate people who had a real connection with the community."

Mr Olds said that while the Herald's printed edition would be sorely missed, having access to Maryborough's news online through the Fraser Coast Chronicle's website was an alternative.

Additionally, some Maryborough news will be available in the Courier Mail.

"It will, however, take some time for many people, especially our seniors, to adjust to the new style of online news delivery. But learning new skills is good for us, good for our wellbeing."

Mr Olds said having access to a trusted news source was as important as ever, and he urged people to embrace News Corp's news online rather than rely on uninformed sources, or worse, gossip.

"Qualified people with the same passion for our community will still be gathering the news; it's just the way it's delivered to us that has changed.

"There's a stack of news sources available online but they're all over the place. The Chronicle's website packages all the things we look for into one place, saving me time.

"Digital delivery gives us even greater access to the relevant news and will remain an important cog in our community, to herald change."