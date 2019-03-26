Menu
$5.17 million project to line sewers kicks off
Council News

Steamy $5.17 million plan to line Coast's sewers

Blake Antrobus
by
26th Mar 2019 5:00 PM
THE Fraser Coast's sewers are getting a major makeover as part of a $5.17 million council project to improve the region's wastewater network.

About 20km of the Fraser Coast's sewers are being lined as part of the project.

Recent inspections through remotely-operated cameras reveal the current sewers have breaks, cracks and leaks and require replacement.

Workers are currently relining about 7.5km of small-diameter sewers in Hervey Bay and will soon start work on another 2.8km large-diameter sewers across the Bay and Maryborough.

In Urangan, a steam tent is being used to loosen the pipes before workers winch them out and line the pipes.

The new liners are inserted through existing manholes which cuts the need to excavate pipes or disrupt sewerage services in most cases.

SEWERS LINED: Supervisor Andy Davis inspects a steam tent used to soften pipes in preparation for their re-lining. About 20km of Fraser Coast sewers are being lined as part of a $5.17 million council project. Blake Antrobus

Councillor Anne Maddern said relining the sewers allows the council to repair them quickly and at a fraction of the cost of digging them up and replacing them.

"The majority of the relining work in Hervey Bay is being done in areas near the beach to reduce the amount of salt water entering the pipes through cracks and leaking joints," Cr Maddern said.

"This is particularly important as the salt water affects the ability for treated effluent to be used for the irrigation of cane fields, turf farms and hardwood plantations.

"All up about 19.3 kilometres, or about three per cent, of Council's 674 kilometres of gravity sewers across the region are being lined this financial year."

Part of the project is being funded by the State Government's Works for Queensland program.

Cr Maddern said residents could expect some noise, traffic and odour for short periods during the work.

"We will only require access to properties where a manhole is located within the property boundary. If access is required, residents will be contacted personally to make suitable arrangements before works start," she said.

