Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stefanos Tsitsipas in action against Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images
Stefanos Tsitsipas in action against Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open. Picture: Julian Finney/Getty Images
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Greek sensation posts nude photo

1st Feb 2019 10:28 AM

STEFASNOS Tsitsipas was celebrated for his unique personality as well as his tennis skills during a run to the semi-finals at the Australian Open.

But his latest post on social media will surely be met with a firm "Da fuq" by Nick Kyrgios - and everyone else.

The Greek 20-year-old embraces his weirdness online, sharing his love of filmmaking, philosophy and nature with his fans - and this photograph is as natural as it gets.

Kyrgios famously clipped his next generation rival after Tsitsipas tweeted: "It's amazing of how many different sounds you can hear while walking in (the) New York City. Just close your eyes and absorb!" last year.

The Aussie responded by saying: "Da fuq", but Tsitsipas wasn't bothered.

"Everybody knows who Kyrgios is, let's be honest. I know some people see these things I do as something weird, writing all these tweets that make no sense," he said, before taking a shot at Kyrgios's love of gaming.

 

Tomas Berdych.
Tomas Berdych.

"It's not sitting in my room playing video games, Fortnite like someone does. It's better going outside and creating something rather than just sitting inside playing video games for the whole day, which I did before and now see no point in doing."

Perhaps Tsitsipas is auditioning to be the next tennis player featured in ESPN Magazine's Body Issue.

Tomas Berdych, Jon Isner, Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki are a few of the ATP and WTA stars to get their gear off in recent years.

Serena Williams.
Serena Williams.

 

Caroline Wozniacki.
Caroline Wozniacki.
John Isner.
John Isner.

More Stories

australian open caroline wozniacki jon isner nick kyrgios serena williams stefanos tsitsipas tomas berdych
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    New warning for $2 billion My Health Record

    premium_icon New warning for $2 billion My Health Record

    Health NOW 22 million Australians will have My Health Record — but most medical specialists can’t use it and cybersecurity experts have issued a new warning.

    • 1st Feb 2019 2:34 PM
    Squeezing in a break to help community

    premium_icon Squeezing in a break to help community

    Community Fraser Coast businessmen donate

    • 1st Feb 2019 2:11 PM
    First of 67 trains to be repaired arrives at Downer

    premium_icon First of 67 trains to be repaired arrives at Downer

    Community Sneak peek into six-year project

    • 1st Feb 2019 1:51 PM
    GRAPHIC: CCTV of deadly attack on kangaroo joey

    premium_icon GRAPHIC: CCTV of deadly attack on kangaroo joey

    News Sanctuary staff are at the Maryborough courthouse for the sentence