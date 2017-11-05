Step back-in-time at historical Maryborough

IT'S easy to understand why Maryborough was voted one of Queensland's "must-do” experiences. The preserved colonial streets, heritage-listed buildings, the birthplace of Mary Poppins' creator and home to vintage restaurants and pubs, Maryborough is worth the visit.

Whether you're planning a day-trip or overnight stay, we've listed our favourite things to do and being only a 30-minute drive away, you can be enjoy Maryborough's beauty and events more than once.

QUEEN'S PARK

Located at the centre of Maryborough, the historic park is home to trees more than 150-years-old, providing sanctuary to wildlife and a shady spot to sit. If you time your visit to a Thursday, or the last Sunday of each month, jump on board the Mary Ann steam engine.

WHERE: Wharf St, Parklands.

Mary Ann Steam Train. Joshuah Buckle

GATAKERS ARTSPACE

Enjoy local and regional artistic talent at this free and ever-changing exhibit. Open from Monday to Friday between 10am to 4pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 1pm.

WHERE: Wharf St, Portside.

Hervey Bay artist Rolf Sieber with his new exhibition "A Mix of Visual Experience” now showing at Gatakers Artspace in Maryborough. Alistair Brightman

TEA WITH MARY

Mary Poppins inspired characters will guide you on a discovery of all things Mary. Discover Maryborough's connection to the world-famous nanny, finished with a morning tea. Bookings are essential, phone 41905722.

COST: $20 per person.

MARY POPPINS: You'll find Mary Poppins on the cnr of Wharf and Richmond Streets, or at least this statue of her. contributed

PORTSIDE HERITAGE GATEWAY

The Customs House Interpretive Centre reflects the history of Maryborough's river port in the days of Queensland. Walk through to the Bond Store Museum to see collections celebrating the early days of Maryborough and one of the city's oldest buildings. Move on to the Maryborough Military and Colonial Museum to see displays of 7000 items of military and colonial memorabilia.

COST: From $8.

Custom's House Residence, Portside Muddy Waters. Valerie Horton

FRASER COAST WILDLIFE SANCTUARY

Open seven days a week from 10am to 5pm, pack a lunch and take advantage of the sanctuary's barbecue facilities.

Feed the kangaroos, wallabies and emus from 2pm daily, or enquire about their Ranger for the day packages by calling 41222080.

COST: From $7.50.