STEP UP: Love of Latin dance shared with Bay students

FOR Wendy Rivera, Latin dancing is about far more than just the steps.

The Hervey Bay dance teacher said it was about finding your soul, growing confidence and creating a passion for the art - something she is now offering to the Fraser Coast Community through dance classes.

Ms Rivera, 49, has been dancing in many different genres all her life but said she instantly feel in love with Latin dance after joining the Maryborough- based Lupita LAD group 11 years ago.

She continues to perform with the dance troupe at eisteddfods and other special events and also performed at the 2017 Australian Latin Dance Championships in Sydney as a solo samba performer.

"Latin dance is very good for the soul. It makes you feel very free, sexy, and when you feel that music going through your veins you just fall in love immediately," she said.

"I fell in love with it the minute I started.

"It promotes health and happiness in a person and it's a great way to meet people with like-minded interests."

With no other Latin dance classes currently available in Hervey Bay, Ms Rivera and ZClub dance instructor Cheryl Virgo decided to start ZClub Dance Finesse with Wendy.

"I love being able to share what I get out of Latin dancing with people.

"I don't want to keep this to myself ... I want people to experience what I've experienced with Latin dance, definitely!"

The great thing about the classes, Ms Rivera said, is that they are for pure beginners in a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere.

They are for anyone of any age and students can learn dances like the samba, salsa and cha cha without a partner.

It's also a great opportunity for people who are getting married, graduating or who are even just going on a cruise and want to learn how to dance.

"We had someone come up to us once and say that it's too intimidating. I really want to stress that this is basic Latin dance.

"If they want to go further with it then I will refer them to someone who can hep them.

"But at this level, it's basic from the ground up and taught in a lovely comfortable environment with myself and Cheryl."

The two are at the end of a successful first block of the six-week classes, with the second block starting on November 13 in a private room at the Bayswater Hotel.

The total cost for the six lessons (one lesson per week) is $60.

Bookings are essential. Phone Cheryl on 0416169915. Find them on Facebook, Dance Finesse with Wendy - ZClub Dance Fitness.