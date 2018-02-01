Stepfather accused of rape says relationship was consensual

A FRASER Coast father accused of raping his stepdaughter has taken the witness stand at his trial to deny the allegations.

The 42-year-old man is charged with 15 offences against the woman, who he has a child with.

He pleaded not guilty to all of them in Maryborough District Court this week.

Prosecution alleged the man offended against the woman in two time blocks; when she was about eight and later as a teenager.

But the man said the only sexual relationship he had with his stepdaughter was a consensual one when she was of legal age.

He said he began to develop feelings towards her when she was 17.

"I never forced her or anything," the man said.

Despite knowing he impregnated the girl, the court heard the man initially lied to the girl's mother.

He called her a "bad mother" and said the girl got pregnant at a party.

Crown prosecutor Sandra Cupina alleged the man forced the girl into sexual acts as a child while dating her mum, including luring her with chocolate chips.

The man denied this, and said he did not even remember having chocolate chips at the house.

He said he had no sexual interest in the girl until she was 17 and denied having sexual interest in her when she was a child.

The man repeatedly said "no" at the witness stand on Thursday when questioned by Ms Cupina on whether he committed the crimes.

The pair's child was born in 2013.

The accused rapist claims his stepdaughter left for 16 months at one point while he took care of the baby. He then refused to give her back the child.

Prosecution and defence will make closing statements on Monday before the jury retires.