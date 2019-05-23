Menu
Crime

Stepfather to teen: ‘No one has an arse like yours’

by ANNIE PERETS
23rd May 2019 7:12 AM
A Gold Coast woman's life turned into "chaos" after her stepfather groped her bottom and made inappropriate remarks, tearing their family apart, a court was told.

The man said to the woman "no one has an arse like yours" after he sexually assaulted her on November 22, 2016. She was 17.

He pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday to sexual assault.

The 46-year-old was drunk when he grabbed the teenager's bottom for a "few seconds" in the home where they lived.

The woman's mother was not home at the time.

He told the girl "not all girls have a butt like that sweaty" and "it's hard not to notice you" in a follow-up text conversation.

Defence barrister Julian Noud said his client's behaviour was a result of "momentary lapse" due to his intoxication on the "regrettable day".

The offender wrote an apology to the woman on her 18th birthday.

Magistrate Pamela Dowse shamed his irresponsible parenting.

"You were drinking at a time you should have been supervising," Ms Dowse said.

"It was totally inappropriate, stupid beyond belief."

The man was fined $5000. A conviction was recorded.

His former family, including the victim, were present in court.

