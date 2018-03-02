Stephens earns personal best at Aussies

PODIUM: Keira Stephens, who trains under Marcus Elder at Fraser Coast Swim Club, shaved 1.5 seconds off her previous personal best in yesterday's preliminary heat at the Gold Coast.

PODIUM: Keira Stephens, who trains under Marcus Elder at Fraser Coast Swim Club, shaved 1.5 seconds off her previous personal best in yesterday's preliminary heat at the Gold Coast. Alistair Brightman

ONE of the Fraser Coast's brightest junior swimming prospects earned a personal best in the same pool in which Australia's best athletes will compete at the Commonwealth Games.

Keira Stephens smashed her previous personal best by almost two seconds when she finished second in the women's 12-and-over 100m breaststroke SB9 multi-class race heats on Friday.

She finished in 1min 20.81 seconds, just 0.31 seconds behind heat winner, Chandler's Paige Leonhardt, during the fifth session of the 2018 Australian Trials.

Her coach Marcus Elder, who was at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre in Southport, said her success was not unexpected, but he was proud to see her perform at such a high level.

Swimming Australia has already selected its athletes for the multi-class events at the Commonwealth Games, but Elder said the experience would give the 14-year-old more confidence as she eyes selection for the Pan Pacific Games.

"This is big meet practice for her," Elder said.

"Her training has been pretty good lately. We expected her to be quicker than her personal best. She's still young, she's still developing as a swimmer, and there will be plenty of time up the sleeve."

Elder said the young Fraser Coast Shark would benefit greatly from the chance to compete on the same stage as Australia's decorated Olympians.

"It's been good for her to have a swim at such a big event, and hopefully she can do something similar in the final," Elder said.

"She was probably more excited than nervous given the Comm Games team was picked, but she'll have the Pan Pacific trials and the Australian Age Swimming Championships in April in Sydney to look forward to."