Stephens takes on world

LONDON CALLING: Keira Stephens selected to swim at the World Para Swim Championships in London. Brendan Bowers

SWIMMING: For Hervey Bay swimmer Keira Stephens 2019 has been like a roller-coaster.

The swimmer suffered a severe bout of glandular fever in late January causing concern that she may not be able to swim at the National Championships.

Losing 8 kilograms in a week and sleeping for extended periods of time due to the illness made preparation and training impossible.

After recovering from the illness Stephens sat down with coach Marcus Elder to discuss swimming at the National Championships.

Both were in agreement that they would give it a shot no matter the outcome and at the very least use it for as a training meet.

She was fearful that she would embarrass herself, her family and her swimming squad.

They would use the meet to look at the bigger picture of her swimming career.

Stephens went into the meet with no pressure other than to do the best she could.

Parents Tony and Mel are proud of their daughter's focus on swimming.

"She takes good care of herself in and out of the pool,” Tony said.

"She has a great diet and training regime,” Tony said.

She won bronze in the 100 metre breaststroke open multi-class event in a time that would qualify her for the World Championships.

A nervous wait was endured for Stephens and her family until the announcement of the team late Friday evening

Stephens was selected in the Australian Dolphin Swim team and will travel to London with the team in September to compete in the World Para Swim Championships.

The 16 year old Xavier College student tried not to think about her chances prior to the announcement of the team.

"I am excited and ready to train hard,” Stephens said.

Mum, Melanie was proud of her daughter and the effort she made to even get to the National Championships.

"I am very pleased for her, she worked very hard over the past month to give herself a chance,” Melanie said.

Stephens was thankful for the support of her family and coach Marcus Elder.

"Marcus always supports me and encourages me, even when I don't feel like swimming,” Stephens said.

"Sometimes I don't feel like swimming but I can't imagine my life without it,” she said.

"I am lucky to also have my family who are also always there supporting me,” she said.

Stephens is focused on what lays ahead at the World Championships but her end goal is still the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Stephens has been in camps with the team designed to prepare her and others for the opportunity to represent Australia at the Olympics.

In one of these sessions Stephens was asked what she would spend her last $10 dollars on.

In a natural response with no thinking time the 16 year old gave a natural response.

"24 chicken nuggets of course,” Stephens said.