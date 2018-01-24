Menu
Stepping up for seven-a-side Aussie Day cricket

CRICKET TRADITION: Maryborough cricket player Chris Strochnetter (back) said 10 teams have been confirmed for this years's seven-a-side cricket carnival on Australia Day. Alistair Brightman
FOR Chris Strochnetter, duking it out on the Maryborough Cricket Ground on Australia Day has been something of an annual tradition for the last 15 years.

The Maryborough cricket player said about 10 teams had been confirmed for this year's seven-a-side cricket carnival.

Players from as far as the Gold Coast and Rockhampton will battle it out for the bumper two-day event, which will run throughout Friday and resume Saturday afternoon.

"With seven a side, it's a nice way to keeping things casual," Strochnetter said.

"It's a good chance for people to kick back and for players that don't normally play to get in there and have a go."

Team entries are still open and cost $120. The carnival kicks off around 9am on Australia Day and 9.30am on Saturday.

Topics:  cricket fcsport maryborough

