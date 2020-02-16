Steps for Recovery sees dozens hit pavement to inspire others

Steps For Recovery Walk - (L) Vivien Porfiri, Kim Edwards, Davida Kernke, Annette Locke and Andrea Ehry.Photo: Alistair Brightman

HE annual Steps for Recovery Walk had about 100 people put their feet to the pavement in support of rehab centre Bayside Transformations.

The drug and alcohol support organisation hosted a 5km Steps for Recovery Walk at Bill Fraser Park.

The walk was live- streamed on Facebook.

Bayside Transformations’ Lisa Love said the walk supported people caught up in addiction and their loved ones.

Ms Love said the event was about giving people hope and inspiration.

“Drugs and alcohol don’t discriminate and addiction is not something that only affects certain people. Anyone can be exposed,” she told the Chronicle.

All money raised by Saturday’s event will go to Bayside Transformations.