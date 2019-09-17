‘Steroid junkie’ trafficked cocaine for love

BODYBUILDER and "steroid junkie" Musa Forna was a true if misguided romantic - he trafficked cocaine and ecstasy from an alleged Cairns syndicate so he could buy his girlfriend a ring, a court has heard.

Forna today pleaded guilty to drug trafficking over two months in 2017.

Bodybuilder Musa Forna.

Patrick Nevard, acting for the crown, told Cairns Supreme Court police had recorded conversations between Forna and his alleged dealer - Matt Hilton.

Audio tracks played for the court recorded the pair discuss Forna's first baby steps into drug trafficking "to get a ring for the missus."

"You are going to make a lot of coin, bro," Hilton is heard to say.

"I can give it to you on tick; some people like to do it upfront."

Forna still naive as to the mechanics of drug dealing, was introduced to the encrypted message service Wicca, and street prices for cocaine and ecstasy.

"I appreciate it bro," he said.

"Steroid junkie" Musa Forna was found with testosterone and trenbolone.

Police would later find Forna's Wicca account in which he labelled Hilton as "Dick Nipple."

He would buy cocaine for $200 a gram and ecstasy pills for $9 each.

"The extent of the trafficking is not known because of the use of Wicca," Mr Nevard said.

He told the court Forna's profits would total $5355.

In a heady rush of 'bro love' Forna would later boast to his supplier at the success of his illicit side business.

"There was a bit of idolising going on," Mr Nevard said.

He read to the court further excerpts from the police recording of the pair.

Accused trafficker Matt Hilton allegedly sold cocaine and ecstacy to Musa Forna.

"(Forna:) 'I can't believe how easy it was, bro; the guys hit me up are all buying up to eight pills ... I'm just doing that every day this week.'"

On the last day of his trafficking on January 22 2017, Forna deposited $2300 to Hilton's Harbour Light's PO Box.

When police raided Forna's residence in January last year, they found vials of testosterone and trenbolone hidden in a protein bucket with syringes.

"During this period he was a steroid junkie," Mr Nevard said.