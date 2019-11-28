Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former Hervey Bay Seagulls coach Tye Ingebrigtsen faced court on a steroids charge.
Former Hervey Bay Seagulls coach Tye Ingebrigtsen faced court on a steroids charge.
Sport

Steroids claim hits ex-seagull

Caitlin Charles
28th Nov 2019 10:08 AM

RUGBY LEAGUE: Former Hervey Bay Seagulls coach Tye James Ingebrigtsen has faced court for alleged steroid possession.

The current coach of the premiership-winning A-grade Whitsundays Brahamans appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court on Monday facing multiple charges, including driving with a disqualified licence.

Mr Ingebrigtsen, 29, has played and coached league across Queensland and had briefly accepted a deal with the South Grafton Rebels in New South Wales in late 2018 before relocating to Blacks Beach and joining the Brahmans.

He was signed in late 2018, and despite being announced for the 2020 season, the club would not confirm whether Mr Ingebrigtsen was still part of the coaching staff.

He began his coaching career with the Hervey Bay Seagulls, before moving to the Mareeba Gladiators in Cairns.

On November 1, Mr Ingebrigtsen was charged with driving a vehicle on Eimeo Rd, Rural View with a disqualified licence.

He was then charged in Blacks Beach for possessing nandrolone and oxandrolone, failing to take responsible precautions with a needle and failing to dispose of the needle.

Duty lawyer Rosemary Farleigh requested a three-week adjournment for Mr Ingebrigtsen to get legal advice.

He will appear in court on December 16.

Mr Ingebrigtsen was contacted for comment but there was no answer.

hervey bay seagulls tye james ingebrigtsen
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Monster sent to prison for 'deplorable' child sex attacks

        premium_icon Monster sent to prison for 'deplorable' child sex attacks

        Crime A man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges after sneaking into the bedrooms of five children and filming himself committing 'deplorable' acts against them.

        Widow faces Bay court after trawler tragedy

        premium_icon Widow faces Bay court after trawler tragedy

        News The court heard the impact of the incident had a catastrophic toll

        COURT: Man grooms 12-year-old girl for nude photos

        premium_icon COURT: Man grooms 12-year-old girl for nude photos

        News Fissenden requested and received naked photos and indecent videos

        ACTIVIST: Meet the girl who swayed council on plastic straws

        premium_icon ACTIVIST: Meet the girl who swayed council on plastic straws

        News Council could phase out single-use plastics for their events