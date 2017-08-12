Stethoscopes swapped for shinpads in charity match

LACE UP: Soccer siblings Trinity McPhie, 9, and Kelsey McPhie, 6. Granville Football Club will host a charity match for Deaf Services Queensland on August 12. The McPhie sisters both suffer from hearing difficulties.

EMERGENCY service members will swap hoses, stethoscopes and sirens for shinpads to raise money for a cause close to their hearts.

Granville Football Club will host its third annual charity day today, with Deaf Services Queensland and Kathleen Costello Centre for the Deaf.

Young sisters Kelsey, 6, and Trinity, 9, McPhie, who play for Granville's junior teams, are the public faces of this year's fundraiser.

While Kelsey failed a hearing test at birth, Trinity was three when she was diagnosed with a hearing impairment.

"Kelsey really gets in there and has a go,” mum Megan said.

"Trinity is a bit shier in that regard but she still gives 100% and never gives up. They're both determined, young children.”

Trinity's hearing loss was only discovered when Kelsey required further testing, and Megan chose for both to be tested.

Trinty wears hearing aidsm while Kelsey has had cochlear implants for two years.

"The club actually asked me what services we use and I found as a parent of a young child who was deaf, the one thing that was missing is having that sign language to be able to communicate with a deaf child,” she said.

"I felt a little bit on my own, but hopefully the money raised will be able to help future parents with deaf babies that need that extra support.”

The club's Tigers will face Tinana at 3pm, before the emergency services personnel hit the field for their game at 5pm.