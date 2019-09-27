Steve Irwin’s niece’s raunchy bikini snaps

Steve Irwin's niece is definitely not shy when it comes to the camera.

Rebecca Lobie has inundated her Instagram page with raunchy snaps wearing barely-there bikinis as she poses on various beaches and bonnets of cars.

It comes after the 32-year-old was "sacked" by the Crocodile Hunter's wife Terri.

In one image, Ms Lobie has her back to the camera as she flaunts her backside in a sheer blue G-string bikini.

Steve Irwin's niece Rebecca Lobie has flooded her Instagram with raunchy swimsuit snaps.

Another image shows the mother-of-two taking a selfie as she lays on a bed topless, while other posts show her flaunting her cleavage in skimpy swimsuits.

The images have since attracted a cult following with many admirers leaving comments from "Super sexy girl", "beauty", to "stunning".

According to her Facebook page, Ms Lobie is a restaurant manager near her home in Mooloolaba, Queensland - about 32km from Australia Zoo, where her famous aunty Terri and cousins, Bindi and Robert, all live.

The 32-year-old has plenty of admirers on Instagram.

FAMILY FEUD

Steve's sister Joy Muscillo, Ms Lobie's mother, recently spoke out about the family's "very sad" falling out.

Hints of trouble were revealed earlier this month when Steve's father Bob Irwin said he didn't expect to be invited to his granddaughter Bindi's wedding to fiance Chandler Powell.

Just a few weeks later, the late Australia Zoo founder's older sister, Mrs Muscillo, also weighed in.

In an interview with theDaily Mail, she said she had lost contact with her brother's widow and children.

Ms Lobie left her job as managing director at the zoo.

The publication claimed Mrs Muscillo and her husband Frank used to work at Australia Zoo before Mr Muscillo was allegedly "walked out" of the zoo by Terri Irwin in 2016.

Mrs Muscillo and her adult children left soon after, the Daily Mail claimed.

The alleged incident took place in 2008, around eight years after Steve's father Bob Snr quit the family business he founded.

Mrs Muscillo told the Daily Mail the situation was "very sad".

"I keep away from all that," she said.

"It's just very sad … family stuff."

She also told reporters she had been prevented from speaking publicly about what had happened due to a confidentiality agreement.

Although the agreement has now lapsed, Mrs Muscillo said she made a "personal decision" to remain tight-lipped about it.

Just a few months later, Ms Lobie left her job as managing director at the zoo overseeing "multiple food outlets including catering and functions", according to her LinkedIn details.

FAMILY HISTORY

Bob Snr and his wife Lyn founded the Beerwah Reptile Park - which would become Australia Zoo - in the 1970s.

Steve and Terri Irwin took over after they tied the knot, although Bob was still involved in the business.

However, several years after Steve's death in 2006, Bob Snr allegedly argued with Terri about the running of the zoo, and since then he has not spoken with the family.

Steve, Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin pictured with Steve’s sisters Joy and Mandy and dad Bob.

Earlier this month, Bob Snr told the Courier Mail he didn't expect an invite to Bindi's wedding, but he would attend if he was welcome.

"I want (Bindi and Robert, 15) to be able to do what they want from day to day, enjoy life, enjoy the animals, achieve things, without worrying about things that should never be presented to them,'' he told the publication, referring to a tabloid article that he says falsely reported his disinterest in his granddaughter's life.