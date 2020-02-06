Robert Irwin recruited to save state’s tourism industry

QUEENSLAND star Robert Irwin will front a domestic tourism campaign in a bid to mitigate the devastating impact the coronavirus is expected to have on the industry.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today announced Steve Irwin's son would be the face of the tourism campaign this morning to encourage more Australians to holiday in Queensland.

With one in 10 Queenslanders employed in the tourism industry, she said the novel coronavirus was the biggest threat the sector has faced in a generation.

"We need to do all we can to help our critical tourism industry through this crisis," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We need to tell Australians that Queensland remains open for business and we need to encourage them to spend their tourist dollars in our great state," she said.

She used the announcement to again criticise the Federal Government for a lack of support.

"I will continue to lobby the Federal Government for funding to promote Queensland in key international markets outside of China - like Japan, Singapore and the US," she said.

"And it's great to have the Irwins in our corner."

Celebrations at Australia Zoo, Beerwah, for Robert Irwin's 16th birthday.Robert Irwin checks out the new Rhino sculpture at the Zoo.

Ms Palaszczuk told of the significant impact businesses around the state were already facing, including Gold Coast operators reporting a 15 to 20 per cent drop in trade.

"There are trawlers unable to fish because the market for coral trout and premium mud crab has evaporated overnight," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"On the Gold Coast, losses to tourism operators are estimated at between $130 million and $400 million."

This affects 3,500 businesses and 42,000 jobs, she said.

Meanwhile in Far North Queensland estimates suggest businesses are losing a staggering $5.5 million per day with as much as $350 million could be lost by March.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told of the significant impact businesses around the state were already facing, including Gold Coast operators reporting a 15 to 20 per cent drop in trade. Picture: Jamie Hanson

"100,000 seats have been lost on domestic flights out of Brisbane, internationally, passenger numbers are down 60,000.

"International students bring $5 billion into our economy. If they can't get here they can't study here," she said. "I once again call on the Prime Minister to treat the coronavirus the same way he would treat any other natural disaster."

Ms Palaszczuk urged Queenslanders to back the Chinese community by supporting local businesses and restaurants.

Movieworld. Picture: Richard Gosling generic Movie World Oxenford theme park

The campaign will be online today featuring a range of iconic Queensland attractions and destinations including:

· Cape Hillsborough Sunrise Wallaby Experience

· Skyrail Rainforest Cableway

· Movie World

· Quicksilver Group

· Riverlife Brisbane

Turtles Hatching at Mon Repos Conservation Park, Queensland. Picture: Tourism Queensland.

· Mon Repos Conservation Park

· The Calile Hotel Brisbane

· Ocean Rafting

· Pyramids Road Wine

· Spicers Hidden Vale

· Ballandean Estate Wines

Magnetic Island. Picture: Anthony Flanders

· Kingfisher Bay Resort

· Mount Barney Lodge

· Lady Elliott Island Eco Resort

· Magnetic Island

· Outback Aussie Tours