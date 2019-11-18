Steve Smith apologises over Shield blow-up

Steve Smith has apologised for his reaction to being dismissed while playing for NSW.

Steve Smith has privately apologised to his Australian teammates for his actions playing for NSW that saw him fined for dissent.

Smith was fined a quarter of his Sheffield Shield match fee for a poor reaction following his dismissal against Western Australia after making a century last Tuesday.

Smith was slow to leave the field and shook his head in disbelief after he was ruled to have edged a Marcus Stoinis delivery to keeper Josh Inglis and continued to show his disapproval on the way to the dressing rooms.

Ahead of the first Test against Pakistan, Smith felt the need to apologise for this behaviour.

"Sometimes your emotions can get the better of you out on the field,'' Smith told reporters.

"We're playing a game where everyone is trying to do their best and sometimes that happens. I came in and apologised to the group yesterday for getting a code of conduct.

"I don't think there was a great deal in it but I've copped it and I have to look at when I get out and the way I sort of conduct myself.

"I know lots of kids watch me play and watch all of us play and the way we conduct ourselves when we get out as well as when we're batting.

"So we have to be very mindful of that and sometimes just bite the bullet and just conduct ourselves in, I guess, a better manner at times.''

Smith conceded Australian Test players need to uphold the highest standards of behaviour as they are role models for younger players.

"We're Australian players regardless of where we're playing and what we're doing," Smith explained.

"We sign up to values and in our contracts we've got a code of conduct there we have to play by. I got pinged and so be it. I felt I should apologise for that."

New South Wales batsman Steve Smith vented his frustration after being dismissed against Western Australia.

Smith admitted that sometimes frustrations get the better of players, but believes any resentment needs to be kept away from public view.

"When you get behind closed doors, go for your life, do what you need to do to let your frustrations out," Smith said.

"Within reason - you probably don't want to punch anything. Mitch Marsh can probably attest to that.''