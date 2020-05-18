Sex disease infection rate continues to rise in Wide Bay

Health practitioners are urging people to engage in safe sex, with some confirmed STI rates increasing again against the five year average. Photo: File.

Health practitioners are urging people to engage in safe sex, with some confirmed STI rates increasing again against the five year average. Photo: File.

HEALTH practitioners are urging people to practice safe sex as the Wide Bay region grapples with an apparent spike in a sexually transmitted infection.

Nearly double the amount of gonorrhoea cases have been recorded in the region so far this year compared to the five year average.

Year-to-date figures for 2020 revealed 51 people in the region tested positive.

The average number of infections recorded during the same period between 2015 and 2019 was 28.

Analysed year-to-date figures included data recorded between January 1 and May 10.

The good news was 2020's year-to-date figure was down five cases in comparison to 2019's

Wide Bay Q Clinic nurse unit manager Fiona Stack said the increase in year-to-date gonorrhoea numbers when compared to the five year average was consistent with the state-wide trend.

"The numbers are likely to represent an overall increase of gonorrhoea in Queensland.

"Those infected are generally symptomatic and seek testing," she said.

Year-to-date cases across Queensland measured in at 2283 compared the five year average of 1606.

The consistent use of condoms helps reduce the risk of acquiring the infection.

"Anyone engaging in unprotected sex should seek out testing for themselves and their partner or partners," Ms Stack said.

Meanwhile, cases of chlamydia in the Wide Bay region decreased in comparison to the five year average.