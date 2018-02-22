Still able to shop on Walker St

Walker St Express owner Jig Patel is struggling with his business since the start of the Walker St upgrade.

WITH major roadworks continuing on one of Maryborough's worst roads, let's not forget about the local businesses struggling to cope with the loss of trade.

Repairs to Walker Street started in late-January with traffic being detoured via Rex Street, Aberdeen Avenue and Neptune Street.

Owner of Walker St Express Jig Patel said the roadworks would continue until May this year.

HURDLE: Walker Stret roadworks closed a portion of Jupiter Street. Boni HOlmes

"I have lost about 20 per cent of my business," Mr Patel said.

"I have my dedicated regulars but I am missing all the traffic.

"There is still plenty of car parking spaces on Jupiter Street which you can access via Kent Street and I still have the drive-through access from Walker Street.

"I am a small business operator who supports our locals - your support would be appreciated."

Half of Walker St from Neptune to Rex is under full construction and upgrade. Boni HOlmes

The rebuilding of road pavement, kerb and channel, storm-water drainage and concrete footpath between Stevenson and Neptune Streets will be completed by Hervey Bay's SGQ by May.

The total costs for this project will be $1.3million.

Council said these projects being awarded to a Fraser Coast company are examples of its commitment to supporting local businesses whenever possible - $52.5m of council's infrastructure budget for last year to November was allocated to local contractors.

SGQ has also worked in other council projects including the Drury Lane Extension, Raward Road Open Channel Upgrade and the Maryborough CBD Flood Resilience Project.