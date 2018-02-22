Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Walker St Express owner Jig Patel is struggling with his business since the start of the Walker St upgrade.
Walker St Express owner Jig Patel is struggling with his business since the start of the Walker St upgrade. Boni HOlmes
Community

Still able to shop on Walker St

Boni Holmes
by
22nd Feb 2018 11:11 AM

WITH major roadworks continuing on one of Maryborough's worst roads, let's not forget about the local businesses struggling to cope with the loss of trade.

Repairs to Walker Street started in late-January with traffic being detoured via Rex Street, Aberdeen Avenue and Neptune Street.

Owner of Walker St Express Jig Patel said the roadworks would continue until May this year.

 

HURDLE: Walker Stret roadworks closed a portion of Jupiter Street.
HURDLE: Walker Stret roadworks closed a portion of Jupiter Street. Boni HOlmes

"I have lost about 20 per cent of my business," Mr Patel said.

"I have my dedicated regulars but I am missing all the traffic.

"There is still plenty of car parking spaces on Jupiter Street which you can access via Kent Street and I still have the drive-through access from Walker Street.

"I am a small business operator who supports our locals - your support would be appreciated."

 

Half of Walker St from Neptune to Rex is under full construction and upgrade.
Half of Walker St from Neptune to Rex is under full construction and upgrade. Boni HOlmes

The rebuilding of road pavement, kerb and channel, storm-water drainage and concrete footpath between Stevenson and Neptune Streets will be completed by Hervey Bay's SGQ by May.

The total costs for this project will be $1.3million.

Council said these projects being awarded to a Fraser Coast company are examples of its commitment to supporting local businesses whenever possible - $52.5m of council's infrastructure budget for last year to November was allocated to local contractors.

SGQ has also worked in other council projects including the Drury Lane Extension, Raward Road Open Channel Upgrade and the Maryborough CBD Flood Resilience Project.

Related Items

Show More
fcbusiness fccommunity fcroadworks maryborough roadworks walker st
Fraser Coast Chronicle
SeaLink acquires Kingfisher Group in eight-figure sale

SeaLink acquires Kingfisher Group in eight-figure sale

News Kingfisher Bay Resort Group Managing Director Gary Smith said the agreement signified an exciting future ahead for the Fraser Coast's leading tourism operator.

EXCITING: New amusement arcade to open on Fraser Coast

EXCITING: New amusement arcade to open on Fraser Coast

News The arcade is expected to open in late April.

ACROSS THE COURTS: Wide Bay rep selections begin

ACROSS THE COURTS: Wide Bay rep selections begin

Sport The week is packed with many important dates for local netball.

  • 22nd Feb 2018 5:00 PM
Flood watch issued for Mary River catchment

Flood watch issued for Mary River catchment

News River level rises above the minor level are possible.

Local Partners