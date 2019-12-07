STILL AT THE CREASE Pair not out in their seventies and eighties

Les Price and Brian Kratzman recently returned from the over 70's national cricket championships.

CRICKET: LesPrice and Brian Kratzman are not pulling up stumps on their cricketing careers any time soon.

The pair recently returned from competing at Albury-Wodonga in the over-70s national cricket championships.

Price played in the division two team, while Kratzman played in division one.

“It is great that we are still able to play the game we love,” Price said.

Kratzman was part of the division one national championship team and was named player of the final as Queensland retained the title they won last year.

“I batted OK coming in at number seven and scoring fifteen but they said it was my bowling that proved the difference for the team,” he said.

Medium-pacer Kratzman bowled eight overs with six maidens and had the figures of 1/8.

“I was hit for four off my first ball and only gave up another four runs over the next 47 balls,” he said.

While wearing his champions’ medal, it was the bottle of red wine with Man of the Final etched into the glass that he proudly showed off.

“It’s a Splitters Creek shiraz,” he said.

The tournament featured more than 20 teams competing in the two divisions.

Both men were able to identify what is it that continues to drive them to play the game.

“We enjoy it and it is the camaraderie you get from everyone,” Price said.

Kratzman agreed and summed it up with the following.

“You could have played test, shield or club cricket but at this age everyone comes back to the field and we are all about the same,” he said.

Price is still involved in local cricket, standing as an umpire.

“I’ll be back out here tomorrow umpiring a reserve grade match,” he said.

Both encourage anyone wanting to have a game to give it a go.

“There are over-50, 60 and 70 competitions,” Price said.

If you are interested in a game, phone him on 0428 529 819.