Weather - Scottish Tourists (L) 11yo Cullen, 5yo Crae and 14yo Tooan Tooan Creek. Photo: Cody Fox
Photo: Cody Fox

News

'Still better than Scotland':Tourists make most of big tides

Stuart Fast
Carlie Walker
11th Feb 2020 5:30 PM
AS KING tides hit the region this week, Scottish tourist Mary Urquhart was not deterred from a visit to Torquay beach.

Ms Urquhart did not realise the tides were bigger than usual when she visited the beach yesterday morning, saying she found the beach conditions quite pleasant compared to Scotland.

After several days of heavy rain over the past week, the high tide was creeping up the steps at the beach at Torquay at Gatakers Bay, while there was evidence of erosion at Urangan beach.

In Maryborough, the big tide saw water from the Mary River inundating the grounds in front of the city's sailing club.

Ms Urquhart said she had found the weather quite nice, although she did not expect the weather to be as wet as it had been.

She said if not for the cooler weather, she and her family would have "fried in the heat" otherwise.

As Cyclone Uesi hovers near New Caledonia, Ms Urquhart said she was "keeping an eye on it," and she would make sure she was not in the wrong place if it hit.

In years gone by,, with king tides, the threat of a cyclone and the anticipation of big swells later in the week, Enzo Andreuzzi, owner of Enzo's by the Beach, would have been keeping a watchful eye on weather reports.

Since flood-proofing his venue, he said he has had no issues with king tide flooding.

He said he raised his restaurant by "quite a bit," and the beach was higher when it had previously flooded due to the king tides.

Mr Andreuzzi said the water had washed the sand away from his establishment, but it would come back.

He said, however, it was taking longer for the sand to come back each time.

He said with the possible effects of the cyclone yet to be felt, he would see what next month brought.

Yesterday the highest tide reached 4.2m at 10.17am, while on Monday it reached 4.24m.

Tomorrow it will reach 4.4m at 11.01am.

Next month will see a string of king tides hit the region. On March 8 it will reach 4.08m, followed by 4.23m on March 9, 4.27m on March 10 and 4.17m on March 11.

