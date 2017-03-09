Still dancing after 60 years of marriage

TOGETHER: Harvey and Bev Batley renewed their wedding vows at their 60th anniversary celebrations held at the Granville Tavern with guests from Brisbane, Bundaberg, Gympie, Noosa, Rainbow Beach, Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

AFTER 60 years Bev Batley finally put a ring on husband Harvey's finger when they renewed their wedding vows recently.

Harvey and Bev were married at St Stephen's Uniting Church in Maryborough on February 2, 1957.

The Maryborough couple met at an old-time dance at Bauple - and still dance twice a week at Tinana.

Bev was born and bred in Bauple where her father owned a cane farm.

Before getting married she worked at Fittles Electrical in Gympie. Harvey was born in Chinchilla and his father had a farm at Gootchie.

"We met about two-and-a-half years before we got married, at a Bauple dance," Bev said.

It wasn't love a first sight but the couple were soon dating.

Harvey started working as a forestry ranger and the couple moved around a bit.

"We travelled around to Inglewood, Goondiwindi, Warwick, Rathdowney and back to Maryborough," Bev said. "We brought back our two daughters living out near Tiaro for six months before buying a place in Granville in 1970."

Harvey worked in the forestry department for 40 years before retiring.

They have also spent time travelling overseas and Australia.

"We only do small trips now - some overnighters with Probus," Bev said. "We also played a bit of sport - tennis and bowls," she said.

"We joined bowls in 1974 and have just recently given it up."

The couple recently renewed their vows at their 60th anniversary celebrations with 50 friends and family.

"It was very special - and I bought my husband a wedding ring - it was his first wedding ring. Harvey bought me diamond earrings.

"So we exchanged our rings again - it was something a little different."

Bev said the secret to 60 years was doing your own thing.

"I think you just got to do your own things, we are very close now since retirement, but years ago we sort of did our own thing," she said.

"He was working, I was bowling, you give in to one another.

"I think after 60 years we have grown fonder of each other - and we also depend on each other.

"Now we are together all the time."

Bev's wise words to young couples is "just don't give up easily when things aren't right".

They have two daughters, five grandchildren and one great grandson.