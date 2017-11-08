Still dancing after 60 years of marriage

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

DON and Betty Ross have danced happily through their lives together and even after 60 years of marriage they are still very much "crazily in love”.

Betty nee Scholl said she was eyeing Don off since they were in high school - she was just 14.

"I eyed him off for a while - we used to travel the train to high school in Maryborough - but Mum said no boyfriends till I finished school,” Betty said.

Don reckoned he never stood a chance.

But as they both agree their romance started like a lot of others, down at the Memorial Hall in Hervey Bay on a Saturday night at the old time dances.

"When I started going to dances at 17 that's when the romance started,” she said.

"And then we travelled up and down the train of course - I worked in the Commonwealth Bank and Don worked at Walkers.”

Don worked there for 43 years starting off as a turner and then becoming a contracts executive by the time he retired.

"In those days as soon as you got married you were out; even when I got engaged I was due for a promotion and the assistant manager called me in and said there was no point in promoting me now, you are going to get married.”

Betty grew up on a cane farm in Nikenbah and Don remembers selling worms as a kid at the Urangan Pier.

"I would go and dig up big worms and walk down there and the fishermen would by two bobs worth of worms of me - a bit of pocket money for me as a kid,” Don said.

"Hervey Bay isn't the place it was.

"It used to be Urangan, Torquay, Scarness, Pialba with tree areas in between - now it is just solid with buildings all the way.”

"I used to ride my bike from there to the bay going through Urraween - it was all bush,” Betty said.

"Don had a motorbike, but I wasn't allowed on it.

"My mother said I was the only one she had and said I couldn't go on it, so poor Don had to sell it and buy a push bike and come all the way out to River Heads Rd.”

Don said it was definitely worth it.

"Those where the days when you did what mum said and in a small place like Nikenbah, if I did get on the back of a motorbike someone would tell,” Betty said.

"Before we sold the bike Mum said alright outside the house and down the gravel road.”

Don said everything was fine until he went to turn a corner.

"Of course on the motorbike you lean it over to go round the corner Betty felt the bike go that way and she went back up the other way and we almost ended up in the bush.”

Betty said she was not impressed.

But despite the few hiccups the couple found hobbies they liked and did them together.

Their love for fishing and dancing have been synonymous with their everlasting relationship.

"We played golf together up until 12 months ago - we love to walk - but it just got pretty hot,” Betty said.

"We did a lot of fishing - we still like to go off the beach but there's not much fish left any more.”

The secret to their long-standing romance they said was loving each other very much and being prepared to listen.

"I think if you are going to do all the things we did together you become good mates,” Don said.

They couple have almost never spent time apart; the only time was when Don was sent overseas with Walkers.

Maryborough's Don and Betty Ross were married at St Stephens Church on November 9, 1957. Valerie Horton

Don and Betty were married at St Stephen's Presbyterian Church on November 9, 1957 when they were only 21 and 20.

Don said they couldn't afford to get married before that.

"We had to go together for many years - we didn't live together, goodness my father would of thrown me out, but we had to gradually save up bit by bit until we had enough money to deposit of a very small basic house with bare floorboards,” Betty said.

"We appreciated when we got it.”

Don said when they were first going together we saw from the train where the water had got to in the 1955 flood and decided when they got married and build they would be right up near the Maryborough Hospital.

They eventually built in Neptune St and Don remembers building a swinging arm clothes line.

"The only trouble is it wanted to shoot - it had rained a lot and our clothesline started to grow.”

The couple raised their two boys and one girl in that house before moving to an address in Kent St - still on higher ground near the hospital.

They have six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Don and Betty said they wanted people to remember their marriage for how happy they were.

"We were very fortunate to find each other,” Betty said.

"Of course I just do as I am told,” Don said.

"One thing my mother always said if you have a difference of opinion, never sleep on it, settle it before you go to bed, very good advice for everybody,” Betty said.