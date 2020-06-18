Still in tune 60 years on

Ronald and Elizabeth Mitchell are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

RONALD and Elizabeth Mitchell's secret to a long marriage is simple - just keep living!

Good country humour has been a hallmark of their 60-year-marriage, being celebrated in Howard on Thursday, June 18.

"We've always been into big parties but not this time," Elizabeth said.

"We're just having a few friends come over to our house for a small get-together with coffee and tea.

"We even got a letter from the Queen. I thought she only did that when you turned 100."

Ronald (Barney), 84, and Elizabeth (Betty), 83, were married at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Howard, in 1960.

They had met three years earlier through Barney's sister, who was married to Australian country music singer and guitarist Chad Morgan.

"Barney came up to visit his sister and he met me.

"He was supposed to go back to New South Wales, but he stayed in Howard," Betty, 83, said.

"We always got on good. We never argued.

"I've been a musician all my life. I've played in dance bands and can still play the piano."

The couple had four sons Robert (deceased), Darryl, Paul and Greg (deceased).

Betty said the family-orientated couple took their children everywhere, including to the cane fields near Childers during the cane cutting seasons.

"I even went there with a new baby to look after my husband."