STILL MISSING: Search for $1m Qld lotto winner continues

Check your wallets and junk draws because someone woke up this morning one million dollars richer.

UPDATE Friday, 10.30am: If you've bought a lotto ticket from Nextra Willows Express in Thuringowa, you better start checking your pockets, purses and wallets for it because there's there's a million dollar winning ticket still unclaimed.

A spokesperson from Nextra Willows Express confirmed the search was ongoing for the lucky winner.

Given that the ticket was unregistered, it requires the person to come forward to present their winning ticket to claim the life-changing prize.

INITIAL: The Lott is searching for the person who purchased a winning lottery ticket from a Townsville news agency.

A company spokesman said the winning ticket, which was sold at the Nextra Willows Express in Thuringowa was the only Division One winner in Wednesday's Gold Lotto draw.

He said the winning ticket was unregistered and that the company was relying on people to check their tickets and get in touch with The Lott if they had the lucky numbers.

"We don't know who the ticket holder is," the spokesman said.

"It is a really good day to check your ticket if you bought it in Townsville, it might make the difference to if you stick it out at work for the rest of the day."

Lotto winners in Queensland have seven years to claim their prize, but the spokesman said the company wanted to pay out sooner, rather than later.

The win is the second major prize in Townsville after a Townsville couple scored $678,308.17 using the lucky numbers they had played for almost three decades.

The regular players purchased their winning entry at Upper Ross Newsagency in Rasmussen.

Originally published as STILL MISSING: Search for $1m Townsville lotto winner continues