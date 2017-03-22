Still no announcement of Labor candidate for Hervey Bay

HERVEY Bay's Labor candidate has still not yet been announced, despite two candidates from opposing political parties already campaigning for the impending state election.

With incumbent member Ted Sorensen announcing he will re-contest his seat, and One Nation candidate Damian Huxham launched by senator Pauline Hanson almost eight months ago, pressure is mounting on the Labor party to announce who will contest the seat.

ALP Queensland state secretary Evan Moorhead said the preselection process for the Hervey Bay candidate was "underway."

"This (process) includes a lengthy vetting process for potential candidates," he said.

"A Hervey Bay candidate will be announced shortly."

No specific dates for the launch were given.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said it was ultimately up to the Queensland party to announce the candidates, stating the same process was still ongoing in a number of seats.

But he said the election would not be held with the current redistribution of the electoral boundaries, still being undertaken by the State Government.

"The Premier has said there will be no election on the old boundaries; it will be on the new boundaries. That process won't be finalised until June or July, so personally I can't see an election for quite a while," he said.

"Every election is very hard, no matter who you run against. And it will be a very hard election for Hervey Bay."