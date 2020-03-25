Still opportunities for property industry, despite pandemic

LOOKING into his crystal ball, Tony Nioa had a couple of predictions to make.

The Maryborough PRDnationwide real estate agent said it was hard to know what impact the pandemic would have on the region’s property market, but it would be foolish to think it wouldn’t mirror what happens across the rest of the country.

He also believes larger blocks of land will become fashionable again.

“Not they ever weren’t fashionable, but more sought after as people look to keep their distance,” Mr Nioa said.

He said people might choose to build self-sustaining gardens and people needed space to do such things.

“I feel sorry for the people who have already lost hours and had cutbacks,” he said,

Mr Nioa said the virus didn’t necessarily mean people wouldn’t be looking to buy properties.

“We’ve had a massive correction in the stock market.

“People have still got to put money somewhere to get it to work.

“It’s the old expression, safe as houses.

“Everyone has to live somewhere.”

He said there was still a lot the Fraser Coast had to offer.

“The Fraser Coast is still one of the best places in the world to live, it’s well spread out,” Mr Nioa said.

“There are a lot of advantages to living on the Fraser Coast.”

Mr Nioa said in terms of social distancing, his industry was well ahead of others when it came to the use of technology.

He said the business would be seeking to maintain staff levels and to look after its existing clientele.

“It’s not business as usual, but it’s not too far from it.”