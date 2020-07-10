STILL STRONG: How gymnasts kept club going through COVID-19

Wide Bay Gymnastics Head Coach Jade Hodges at the Wide Bay Gymnastics Club in Urangan. Photo: Jessica Cook

GYMNASTICS: Flexibility and gymnastics go hand-in-hand but for a time, local club members had to learn how to master the skill away from the mat.

Head coach of Wide Bay Gymnastics Club Jade Hodges has described how gymnasts stayed active while the training centre was temporarily closed.

She said club-organised Zoom classes helped keep gymnasts fit while maintaining a familiar training routine.

Ms Hodges said while students were not able to used specific gymnastic apparatuses, they were able to focus on developing their strength, conditioning and flexibility.

She said such training was similar to gymnast pre-season training, albeit modified and the online training combined with regular interaction helped keep the club going through the crisis.

The gymnastics club has since reopened.

"In hindsight, it has been an blessing in disguise as it allowed us to focus on other gymnastic things," Ms Hodges said.

"It means a lot to keep the club going. Not just for jobs, it also gives hope to the gymnasts who have missed out.

"It keeps kids training, keeps coaches coaching."

The club is strictly abiding by COVID-Safe restrictions such as wiping down equipment with sanitiser.

Ms Hodges said now that stage three restrictions had been introduced, the club could host up to 100 people in their training sessions.