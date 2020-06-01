‘Still the whale capital’: Expert welcomes Bay arrivals

THEY’RE HERE: Marine biologist Yvonne Miles is excited to the season’s first humpbacks passing through Hervey Bay. Photo: Cody Fox

COVID-19 will take a toll on a keystone industry but we're still the world whale capital.

This was the reminder from Hervey Bay marine biologist and whale watching enthusiast, Yvonne Miles.

Ms Miles spoke to the Chronicle after the Bay's first humpback sightings of 2020 were reported over the weekend.

Peter Lynch from Blue Dolphin Marine Tours spotted the whales off Gataker's Bay at Point Vernon.

Two ocean giants were also spotted off Torquay Jetty and near Scarness.

Ms Miles said it was likely the same pair of whales was spotted in multiple locations but she could not confirm that without seeing the animals herself.

While it was not unusual for one or two whales to arrive in the Bay at this time of the year, Ms Miles said it was always an exciting time for the whale watching fleet.

She cautioned against heading out on the water and expecting up close whale encounters straight away, however.

The marine expert said it was most likely the whales were simply passing through the Bay at this stage on their journey north.

"We were very excited because we had whales in the Bay last year on the very first day the season started but the next week there were no whales," she said.

"All the boats were struggling to find a whale."

Ms Miles was one of the local voices last year championing Hervey Bay's successful bid for World Whale Heritage Site recognition.

She said it was a shame a sluggish season was ahead, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it did not change Hervey Bay's status as a world-class destination.

"It doesn't matter about COVID-19 and the state borders being shut," she said.

"We're still the whale heritage site.

"We've still got the best place to come and watch whales on the east coast. You cannot get any better than Hervey Bay.

"Yes, it would have been fabulous if we didn't have COVID to push the fact that we've got the whale heritage recognition but the whole fleet has to work together to ensure that we're still the whale capital."

Ms Miles said while there would be fewer watchers on the water due to social distancing restrictions, the whales would still stay and play in the Bay while nurturing their calves.

"As far as Hervey Bay's concerned, they'll still come in because it's their kindergarten," she said.

"It won't make any difference in terms of the whales.

"It will probably benefit them so they can invest more energy into their calves."