Still time to get cash back on appliance purchases

QUEENSLANDERS are jumping at the chance to receive up to $300 back on their energy efficient appliances.

Since the rebate scheme kicked off a few weeks ago, more than 11,500 Queensland households have received cash rebates of $200, $250 and $300 for buying an energy efficient appliance.

Of the $20million set aside for the scheme, nearly $3million was already going into bank accounts, Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said

Dr Lynham said there had been a high demand for the rebate.

"It's no surprise that air conditioners have been the most popular over the recent heatwave since the program opened a couple of weeks ago, with almost 8,000 applications,” he said.

"This rebate is helping Queenslanders to cool the cost of living by upgrading to a new and more energy efficient model and save on ongoing running costs.

"This is part of our $2billion Affordable Energy Plan to help drive Queenslanders power bills.”

The rebates apply to new, eligible four-star or higher appliances bought from January 1, 2018 and offers $200 for washing machines, $250 for fridges and $300 for air conditioners.

Those who have bought any eligible appliances since January 1 have until March 20 to apply for the rebate.

Anyone who has purchased an eligible appliance since January 19 or are considering a new purchase has 30 days from the date of purchase to apply.

To check if you are eligible for the rebate and to apply visit www.qld.gov.au/appliancerebate.