Still time to have a say on Seafront Oval playground

A TALE OF THREE SITES: The Fraser Coast Regional Council's three potential sites for a new $900,000 adventure playground to be built in the Seafront Oval area. Location 1 is the current preferred site, but residents can still have their say.

LOCATION, location, location is the old real estate cliche, but it's the current conundrum for councillors and the answer is not exactly child's play.

The Fraser Coast council has been given the green light to build a $900,000 adventure playground in the area of Hervey Bay's Seafront Oval, but the position of the playground has been debated both within the council and the community.

A council briefing meeting held last week identified a site beside the oval as the preferred site, but Planning and Infrastructure Councillor Denis Chapman is among those not prepared to accept it as the last word on the subject.

"The majority of feedback I've received is people saying they don't want it on Seafront Oval,” Cr Chapman said.

"Eighty per cent are saying they don't want it on the oval.”

Cr Chapman is holding community consultation on the oval on Saturday from 4pm to 5.30pm and has encouraged as many people as possible to come along and look at three potential sites (see image, above), all of which, he says, are still on the table as possibilities. Councillors Rolf Light and James Hansen will also be on hand at the consultation session, he says.

"I'd like as many people to come along and have a look at it,” he said.

"When I started telling people where it's going to be, they started saying 'no, we don't want it there'.

"The councillors have got to listen to the community.”

But Recreation Councillor Darren Everard says the councillors are listening to the community - which is exactly why the Seafront Oval site has been chosen.

"The majority of the feedback I've had is that people want it near WetSide,” he said.

"People want to have quick little interchanges where they can use the playground and then go back to WetSide.

"That site has usability, (and) proximity to the toilets.

"That's the feedback I've had from families, the people who would use the site.”

Cr Everard said some residents had also expressed concern that site 3 was too close to the Tooan Tooan Creek bat colony and that they would not use it if it went there.

A poll conducted by the Chronicle this week put about 80% in favour of site 3 (however site 2 was not included in the poll) and 20% in favour of site 1.