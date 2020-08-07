Menu
Wondunna mother Ashleigh Rowley was sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to 10 charges.
News

Stillbirth faker back in Bay court

Jessica Cook
7th Aug 2020 3:30 AM
A HERVEY BAY mother, who was sentenced earlier this week, for lying about having a still birth, was back in court today.

On Monday she was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, suspended for three years for trying to pervert the course of justice.

She had pretended she couldn’t attend court because she had lost a baby and even produced a false medical certificate.

Once again with her children in tow, Ashleigh Rowley appeared in the Hervey Bay Magistrate Court on seven charges.

The mother of three had one charge of stealing dismissed but is still facing a range of others including fraud and unauthorised dealing of shop goods.

The case was adjourned until September 3 while the 30-year-old waited for legal aid.

