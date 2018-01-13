Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Search for deadly Irukandji at Bay beach

STAYING SAFE: Lifeguard Liam Farrelly talks with (L) Seth Keal,9, Saxon Herrmann,12, and Angus Keal,11, at Torquay Beach.
STAYING SAFE: Lifeguard Liam Farrelly talks with (L) Seth Keal,9, Saxon Herrmann,12, and Angus Keal,11, at Torquay Beach. Alistair Brightman
Amy Formosa
by

A SEARCH for stingers will take place on Torquay beach this weekend after the recent discovery of a deadly Irukandji on the western side of Fraser Island.

Life Saving Service Coordinator for the Wide Bay region, Julie Davis, said experienced life guards would drag the popular Hervey Bay beach over the next couple of weekends.

"We'll monitor it for the next couple of weeks after the Irukandji was found on Fraser Island," Ms Davis said.

"Stinger signs are not necessary at this point but if anything is found we will assess from there.

"It's (dragging) a precaution."

Ms Davis confirmed no other beaches on the Fraser Coast would be dragged.

There are four local lifeguards with two holding a Marine Stinger Award which means they are qualified to drag the beaches and treat any potential stings.

Lifesavers confirmed an Irukandji was found during a stinger drag at Arch Cliff on Fraser Island on Sunday, January 7.

Swimmers have been urged to stay out of the water on the western side of the island when conditions are hot and windy.

Drags will continue in this area of Fraser Island until January 21.

Another concern for some swimmers is the increase of sea lice stings during summer.

Ms Davis said if swimmers were concerned about stings while swimming between the flags on Torquay Beach, they could see the life guard on duty. "Sea lice are more prominent during the warmer months and if people are concerned stings can be treated accordingly," she said.

Topics:  fraser island hervey bay irukandji stingers surf life saving torquay beach

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Aboriginal Australia and the January 26 debate

Aboriginal Australia and the January 26 debate

Changing the national day would have unintended consequences for the discussion of Aboriginal issues

8 fun things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

Ryen Andrews-Young demonstrates the wall of fire ahead of Monster Buckin' Madness, at Hervey Bay's Stafford Park.

A bull riding and monster truck show is on Saturday.

Deputy Mayor says it's time for gambling reforms

The results are in.

August recorded the greatest loss with a total of $5,409,611.

Bullrider ready for Buckin madness

Tiaro's Travis Franklin.

The event starts at 4.30pm.

Local Partners