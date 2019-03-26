STINGER WARNING: Bluebottles wash up on Bay beaches

An increased number of bluebottles have been sighted along the region's beaches

AN INCREASE in bluebottle sightings on Fraser Coast beaches has prompted Hervey Bay's Surf Life Saving Club to issue a safety warning for residents.

Dozens of marine stingers have been sighted along the region's beaches over the past few days, including Torquay Beach.

The Chronicle understands several people have required treatment after being stung by the animals.

Hervey Bay Surf Club president and Fraser Coast councillor Darren Everard said residents needed to be mindful where they stepped when they visited the beach.

He said big tides and light northerly winds were the reason more bluebottles were being spotted but said they were "not in plague proportions".

"People just need to be aware they're around," Cr Everard said.

Treating bluebottle stings: