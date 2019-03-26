Menu
An increased number of bluebottles have been sighted along the region's beaches
Environment

STINGER WARNING: Bluebottles wash up on Bay beaches

Blake Antrobus
by
26th Mar 2019 3:15 PM
AN INCREASE in bluebottle sightings on Fraser Coast beaches has prompted Hervey Bay's Surf Life Saving Club to issue a safety warning for residents.

Dozens of marine stingers have been sighted along the region's beaches over the past few days, including Torquay Beach.

The Chronicle understands several people have required treatment after being stung by the animals.

Hervey Bay Surf Club president and Fraser Coast councillor Darren Everard said residents needed to be mindful where they stepped when they visited the beach.

He said big tides and light northerly winds were the reason more bluebottles were being spotted but said they were "not in plague proportions".

"People just need to be aware they're around," Cr Everard said.

Treating bluebottle stings:

  • If you are stung by a bluebottle, carefully remove any remaining tentacles by washing the area in sea water and picking them off.
  • Immerse the sting area in hot water (about 45 degrees) for about 20 minutes.
  • Do not use vinegar to wash the sting area.
