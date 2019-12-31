Menu
Fraser Island - Surf Life Saving Queensland have conducted marine stinger drags on Fraser Island. The drags were to look for Irukandji -
News

Stingers becoming yearly concern on Fraser Coast

Carlie Walker
carlie.walker@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
31st Dec 2019 4:00 PM
MARINE stingers, in particular irukandji, have become an ongoing threat off the coast of Fraser Island during the warmer months in recent years.

A woman was flown off the island after being stung on Sunday, leading to a warning being issued by Surf Life Saving Queensland this week.

In April, a meeting was organised by Volunteer Marine Rescue after 12 people were stung in the space of 12 months.

Eight of those stings happened in a two-week period over the summer months while people were swimming off the coast of Fraser Island.

Lisa Gershwin, director of the Australian Marine Stinger Authority, said it was important to give people the knowledge to protect themselves without causing panic.

