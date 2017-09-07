Stockland objects to new cinema development

An artist's impression of the cinema and office complex to be located on Bay Dr, Urraween.

Coming from Newcastle in New South Wales, Carlie completed an arts degree before moving to the Fraser Coast. She has been with the Chronicle since 2007.

A REPRESENTATIVE from Stockland Shopping Centre attended the council meeting in Maryborough on Wednesday to raise an objection to a $60 million development that will include a new cinema.

The shopping centre and cinema development was approved on Wednesday by a vote of 10 to one.

A spokeswoman from Stockland said an objection had been raised based on the view that the application has been incorrectly categorised as code assessable and has not appropriately addressed the impact of this scale of development on the surrounding area.

"We believe the application should have been categorised as an impact assessable application as it does not provide adequate parking on site to accommodate the likely demands generated by the proposed uses, which may cause overflow parking on neighbouring sites including Stockland Hervey Bay shopping centre," she said.

"Stockland looks forward to working closely with council on the future expansion of Stockland Hervey Bay."

A new cinema is part of of Stockland's plans for its next stage. which will also provide space for an additional supermarket, restaurants and additional specialty stores and will ultimately expand the centre to more than 50,000sqm.

Stockland completed its $125 million redevelopment and expansion the centre in December 2014, introducing the first Kmart in the Bay and creating a total floor area of almost 38,000sqm.

Councillor Stuart Taylor voted against the development because he also felt it should be impact assessable rather than code assessable.

"I have no objection to the cinema, the theatre, in the proposal as it stands," he said.



"My issue is, is it defined as impact assessable or code assessable.



"Our planning scheme specifically refers to theatres and indicates it should be impact accessable.



"We've assessed that it's code assessable because the officers have deemed it to be a shopping centre.



"The difference between code assessable and impact assessable is simply that with impact accessible the community has the chance to place objections, those objections have to be considered and if that person who makes the objection is not comfortable with the decision, they can appeal it.



"Those appealing processes through the courts are diminished through code assessable."