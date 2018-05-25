Menu
SAFE SPACE: Stockland Hervey Bay Centre Manager Paul Davis in the new quiet room.
Stockland opens new low-sensory room for ASD people

25th May 2018
A QUIET room, dedicated to creating a safe space for children with Autism Spectrum Disorders, has opened in Stockland Hervey Bay.

Located near the Parent's Room, the new quiet room boasts heat sensitive play screens, tactile wall panels, sensory wall coverings, a bean bag and sparkle lights to creat a retreat away from the busy shopping centre.

The room has been themed around a quiet forest.

Stockland Hervey Bay Centre Manager Paul Davis said the room aimed to provide a calm, low-sensory environment for people with ASD and their parents and carers.

"It's about awareness, and making sure we have that inclusive environment for everyone,” Mr Davis said.

"It's not just for kids as well, it's for people of all ages with autism.”

It follows similar quiet rooms being installed at Stockland's Shellharbour and Green Hills shopping centres.

Hervey Bay Special School teacher Sharaya Crawford said the room was a wonderful gift to the community.

"It will provide some much needed relief for parents, carers and children with autism... I was so pleased to hear about it,” Ms Crawford said.

