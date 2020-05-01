Menu
While non-essential shops are set to reopen from Saturday at Stockland, it is still essential that shoppers practise social distancing – centre manager. Paul Davis and leasing exec. Cassandra Button remind people about the 1.5m distancing rule. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Retail therapy: How Stockland's preparing for crowds

Stuart Fast
1st May 2020 5:30 AM
QUEENSLAND coronavirus restrictions will be loosened tomorrow, meaning residents can recreationally shop in store once again.

The news mean there could be an influx of shoppers to centres such as Stockland Hervey Bay.

Stockland media relations manager Ashley Chrysler said the safety of shoppers remained the top priority and shopping centre staff would continue to monitor social distancing.

Queuing discs and social distancing markers would remain to help regulate distance and customer traffic flow.

Hand washing guides in all amenities and sanitiser would still be available through out the centre.

Security teams were helping to promote social distancing practices and appropriate customer behaviour.

Stockland will also increase cleaning of all high touch points and hire equipment such as wheelchairs.

Ms Chrysler said the restriction announcement recognised the important role of retail town centres in supporting local economies and was the first step to help many retailers re-open.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

