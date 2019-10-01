STOCKLAND TRANSFORMS: Bay centre's new shops revealed

THE great Stockland overhaul continues, with three new stores about to open their doors.

You + All, Priceline and Goldmark Jewellers will be the new additions at the Hervey Bay shopping centre.

Australian health and beauty retailer Priceline will open at the centre in November.

Leading Australian jewellery brand Goldmark Jewellers is set to open in early October.

You + All is a brand for curvy women, described as offering customers "on-trend fashion for all shapes and sizes".

The Hervey Bay You + All store will be one of only a select few newly-opened in Australia.

Paul Davis, centre manager at Stockland Hervey Bay, said the new stores would add "variety and convenience".

"We are pleased to welcome a suite of great new retailers to Stockland Hervey Bay for our customers to enjoy," Mr Davis said.

"We understand that the purpose and expectations of town centres are changing, and we are looking forward to offering our customers even more experiences and services.

"What's more - we want to see our retailers continue to grow and expand like some of them have been, while improving our mix of retail options to our community."

Majestic 1 Car Wash, located in the Target car park opposite Spotlight and Petbarn, will open soon, providing customers with the convenience of having their car washed or detailed while they shop.

Freechoice Tobacconist will reopen in October following a relocation.

Serenity Skin Spa will expand into the Freechoice Tobacconist space in November.

Nail Passion Queensland will also be expanding into part of the former EB Games space.

A state-of-the-art Australia Post store recently opened at the centre's southern entrance.

This is all in addition to Good Place Espresso, a vegan café serving coffee roasted by local supplier The Minimalist.

It is also the first of its kind in the area to operate out of a shipping container.