Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OVERHAUL: Hervey Bay's Stockland shopping centre is set to transform.
OVERHAUL: Hervey Bay's Stockland shopping centre is set to transform.
News

STOCKLAND TRANSFORMS: Bay centre's new shops revealed

Carlie Walker
by
1st Oct 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE great Stockland overhaul continues, with three new stores about to open their doors.

You + All, Priceline and Goldmark Jewellers will be the new additions at the Hervey Bay shopping centre.

Australian health and beauty retailer Priceline will open at the centre in November.

Leading Australian jewellery brand Goldmark Jewellers is set to open in early October.

You + All is a brand for curvy women, described as offering customers "on-trend fashion for all shapes and sizes".

The Hervey Bay You + All store will be one of only a select few newly-opened in Australia.

Paul Davis, centre manager at Stockland Hervey Bay, said the new stores would add "variety and convenience".

"We are pleased to welcome a suite of great new retailers to Stockland Hervey Bay for our customers to enjoy," Mr Davis said.

"We understand that the purpose and expectations of town centres are changing, and we are looking forward to offering our customers even more experiences and services.

"What's more - we want to see our retailers continue to grow and expand like some of them have been, while improving our mix of retail options to our community."

Majestic 1 Car Wash, located in the Target car park opposite Spotlight and Petbarn, will open soon, providing customers with the convenience of having their car washed or detailed while they shop.

Freechoice Tobacconist will reopen in October following a relocation.

Serenity Skin Spa will expand into the Freechoice Tobacconist space in November.

Nail Passion Queensland will also be expanding into part of the former EB Games space.

A state-of-the-art Australia Post store recently opened at the centre's southern entrance.

This is all in addition to Good Place Espresso, a vegan café serving coffee roasted by local supplier The Minimalist.

It is also the first of its kind in the area to operate out of a shipping container.

More Stories

Show More
fcbusiness fcshopping hervey bay stockland
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    OPINION: Horror crash corner brings back memories of deaths

    premium_icon OPINION: Horror crash corner brings back memories of deaths

    News I stood metres from a spot where a Tinana couple had tried to turn down Old Gympie Rd to get to their farm

    NO RELIEF: Nothing but dust in rain gauge

    premium_icon NO RELIEF: Nothing but dust in rain gauge

    News "I went to empty the rain gauge but there was nothing in it.”

    Colourful day out for Fraser Coast orchid lovers

    premium_icon Colourful day out for Fraser Coast orchid lovers

    News Ms McKenna said she loved the annual event

    Dumb dingo decisions not worth social media cred

    premium_icon Dumb dingo decisions not worth social media cred

    Opinion Treat dingoes with respect or pay the price