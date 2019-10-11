Menu
STOLEN: A XR-600 motorcycle taken from Pialba.
STOLEN BIKE: Dash cam footage appeal

Jessica Lamb
11th Oct 2019
POLICE are searching for dash cam footage in relation to a Hervey Bay motorcycle theft.

Between 7.30pm on September 29 and 5am on September 30, an offender entered an Old Maryborough Rd address in Pialba and stole a White 1992 XR-600 motorcycle from the patio area.

The motorcycle was seen about 7.45am on October 1 on Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd, Hervey Bay and again at about 8.15am travelling through Dundathu towards Maryborough.

The rider is described as a Caucasian man, about 178cm, wearing a black shirt wrapped around his head, a black shirt and black pants and was wearing runners.

Anyone with information can call Policelink on 131444.

