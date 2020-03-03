Menu
A stolen car has been destroyed overnight.
Crime

Stolen car destroyed after fuel drive off overnight

Jessica Cook
by
3rd Mar 2020 8:31 AM
A CAR stolen from a Bay home has been destroyed after thieves crashed the ute between Hervey Bay and Maryborough.

The car was stolen from a home on the Esplanade at Point Vernon in the early hours of this morning.

The thief was then involved in a fuel drive off at 3am on Boat Harbour Drive.

Police believe the sign my have been damaged by the stolen car last night.
 The car has since been discovered crashed into a power pole on the Torbanlea Pialba Rd at Walligan.

Police believe the car may have been seriously damaged on a road sign before crashing into the pole.

A Queensland Police Spokesman said the car was badly damaged and the air bags had been deployed but no one was on scene when Police arrived.

The car is being fingerprinted before it is removed from the scene.

Police investigations continue.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

