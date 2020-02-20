Menu
A stolen vehicle has been abandoned and submerged in the Burrum River Howard.
Stolen car dumped in river

20th Feb 2020 10:50 AM
POLICE are appealing for information to assist in their investigation after a stolen ute has been found abandoned and submerged in the Burrum River Howard.

The silver Nissan Navara dual cab utility was stolen from a car park in Deception Bay on January 16.

The vehicle was located in the Burrum River out from the Howard boat ramp at the end of Power house road Howard.

Police are seeking assistance from members of the public who may have observed this vehicle and information pertaining to the theft and submerging of this vehicle to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

