The car went up in flames in the early hours of this morning. Photo: Bill Hearne
Crime

Stolen car explodes in flames

by Emily Halloran
3rd Jan 2020 11:51 AM
A LUXURY car, which was stolen almost three weeks ago, was found engulfed by flames in the Gold Coast's north this morning.

Firefighters and police were called to the intersection of Cuthbert Drive and Pascoe Road in Ormeau shortly after 4.30am.

A member of the public spotted a person standing near a 2009 silver Audi with no number plates.

Minutes later, the car went up in flames and the person was seen running west towards a nearby community centre.

The Ormeau resident worked to extinguish the blaze before firefighters arrived.

The flames were brought under control at 4.40am and emergency services left the scene shortly after.

The car's VIN number wasn't burnt, allowing police to track the owner.

Police have confirmed the car was stolen from a Burleigh Waters home between December 16 and 17.

Police are investigating and are treating the fire as suspicious.

If you have any information contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000.

crime

