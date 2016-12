Have you seen this Camry?

Police need public help following the recent theft of a 1998 silver Toyota camry.

The vehicle was allegedly stolen from a front yard of a property on Torquay Rd, Scarness between midnight October 15 and 9am October 16.

The vehicle was secured at the time.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.