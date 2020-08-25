Stolen car investigation: Have you seen these people?

Hervey Bay Police believe the people pictured may be able to assist with investigations and wish to speak to them.

HERVEY BAY police need help in their search for the culprits who broke into a unit and stole a car and handbag.

They believe two people, pictured in CCTV footage may have the answers.

The break-in happened between 10pm on August 17 and 6am on August 18 at a complex on the Esplanade, Urangan.

Once inside, offenders stole a handbag and keys to a car which they used to drive the white 2007 Hyundai ILoad with Queensland registration 939WZQ.

Anyone with information can contact police on 4128 5333 and quote QP2001731595.

