Stolen car investigation: Have you seen these people?
HERVEY BAY police need help in their search for the culprits who broke into a unit and stole a car and handbag.
They believe two people, pictured in CCTV footage may have the answers.
The break-in happened between 10pm on August 17 and 6am on August 18 at a complex on the Esplanade, Urangan.
Once inside, offenders stole a handbag and keys to a car which they used to drive the white 2007 Hyundai ILoad with Queensland registration 939WZQ.
Anyone with information can contact police on 4128 5333 and quote QP2001731595.