Stolen car involved in fuel drive-off in Hervey Bay

The stolen car involved in fuel drive off in Hervey Bay. Queensland Police

HERVEY Bay police need your help finding a car stolen from a Shannen Court, Urraween address.

On January 29 between 7pm and 11:30pm unknown offenders allegedly gained entry to a vehicle which was possibly unlocked at the time.

After rummaging through the car, they found keys to another vehicle.

The offenders have then used these keys to steal a 2010 Holden cruze from the front footpath area of the dwelling.

The car is blue with Queensland registration 235WUN.

The Holden was then allegedly involved in a fuel drive-off at a Hervey Bay petrol station just after 11:30pm on the same day.

If you have any information that may help police with their investigations, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Topics:  fcpolice fuel drive-off hervey bay police stolen car theft

