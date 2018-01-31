The stolen car involved in fuel drive off in Hervey Bay.

The stolen car involved in fuel drive off in Hervey Bay. Queensland Police

HERVEY Bay police need your help finding a car stolen from a Shannen Court, Urraween address.

On January 29 between 7pm and 11:30pm unknown offenders allegedly gained entry to a vehicle which was possibly unlocked at the time.

After rummaging through the car, they found keys to another vehicle.

The offenders have then used these keys to steal a 2010 Holden cruze from the front footpath area of the dwelling.

The car is blue with Queensland registration 235WUN.

The Holden was then allegedly involved in a fuel drive-off at a Hervey Bay petrol station just after 11:30pm on the same day.

If you have any information that may help police with their investigations, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.