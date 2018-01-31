Stolen car involved in fuel drive-off in Hervey Bay

HERVEY Bay police need your help finding a car stolen from a Shannen Court, Urraween address.
On January 29 between 7pm and 11:30pm unknown offenders allegedly gained entry to a vehicle which was possibly unlocked at the time.
After rummaging through the car, they found keys to another vehicle.
The offenders have then used these keys to steal a 2010 Holden cruze from the front footpath area of the dwelling.
The car is blue with Queensland registration 235WUN.
The Holden was then allegedly involved in a fuel drive-off at a Hervey Bay petrol station just after 11:30pm on the same day.
If you have any information that may help police with their investigations, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.