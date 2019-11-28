Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A missing horse has been found beside a major attraction after it was reportedly stolen from a property earlier this morning.
A missing horse has been found beside a major attraction after it was reportedly stolen from a property earlier this morning.
Offbeat

Stolen horse found in unlikely location

Kirstin Payne
by and Kirstin Payne
28th Nov 2019 2:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MISSING horse has been found in the middle of Surfers Paradise after it was reportedly stolen from a property earlier this morning.

Just before noon today police received reports that Sunny, a palomino gelding, had been led away by a man from the Pony Club at Queen Street in Southport.

A police officer stands guard over Sunny in Surfers Paradise this afternoon. Picture: Channel 7.
A police officer stands guard over Sunny in Surfers Paradise this afternoon. Picture: Channel 7.

Less than an hour later a man was seen leading a horse along the road at Surfers Paradise and the strange sight was soon reported to police.

Officers arrived at the scene and have since detained the missing horse near the Giant Slingshot.

A man has also been taken into custody over the incident.

crime horse police statue theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gary Ryan suffered 59 stab wounds from swords before he died

        premium_icon Gary Ryan suffered 59 stab wounds from swords before he died

        Crime Gary Ryan bled to death after his killers inflicted used swords to inflict 59 stab wounds. Two of the men connected over his death will spend life in jail.

        • 28th Nov 2019 1:24 PM
        Monster sent to prison for 'deplorable' child sex attacks

        premium_icon Monster sent to prison for 'deplorable' child sex attacks

        Crime 'You inflicted lifelong injuries on many families'

        Widow faces Bay court after trawler tragedy

        premium_icon Widow faces Bay court after trawler tragedy

        News The court heard the impact of the incident had a catastrophic toll

        New laws: When $1000 fines for drivers will kick in

        premium_icon New laws: When $1000 fines for drivers will kick in

        Crime New laws fining drivers $1000 for using their mobile phone kick in