Piglets allegedly stolen from farm found in Maryborough home

TWO piglets allegedly stolen from a piggery have been found at a Maryborough home.

Four women have been charged over the alleged theft of a number of piglets from a Pittsworth piggery on November 10.

As part of the investigation, officers from the Major and Organised Crime Squad and Firearms and Cannabis Team executed search warrants in Banyo, Margate and Currumbin Waters on Wednesday.

Two of the piglets were later recovered from a Maryborough address.

Inquiries are continuing to locate the remaining piglets.

It is alleged that during the offence ,the piglets were taken from their mother shortly after birth, before receiving their first milk, which is vital for survival.

The women were charged with one count each of enter with intent and stealing stock and will also be subject to biosecurity offences.

Two of the women, a 21-year-old from Alexandra Hills and a 27-year-old from Nudgee, will appear in the Toowoomba Magistrates Court on December 16.

A 29-year-old Margate woman will appear in the Redcliffe Magistrates Court on December 11.

A 21-year-old Petrie woman will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on December 4.

Investigations are continuing.