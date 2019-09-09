STOLEN: Police seek help finding trailer taken from home

The trailer is described as a 2015 Tilta car trailer with registration 982UBK.

POLICE are asking the public for assistance to find a stolen car trailer which was taken from a Brooke Court, Oakhurst address.



Between 7pm on September 7 and 1.10am on September 8 an unknown offender has attended the address and cut a padlock to the trailer.



If you have any information that can assist police with their investigation, please call Policelink on 131 444.

