Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
HAPPY ENDING: Two cavoodle puppies Ruby and Poncho who were allegedly stolen five weeks ago have been recovered on the Gold. Here Detectives Danny Hess and Alissa Hunt hold the recovered puppies.
HAPPY ENDING: Two cavoodle puppies Ruby and Poncho who were allegedly stolen five weeks ago have been recovered on the Gold. Here Detectives Danny Hess and Alissa Hunt hold the recovered puppies.
News

'Never lost hope': Stolen puppies found after five weeks

Alison Paterson
11th Jan 2021 11:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two dog lovers have received the best start to 2021 after their stolen puppies were found.

Five weeks ago, cavoodles Ruby and Poncho who were only seven weeks old at the time were stolen from their home in Kyogle.

Owner Carol Powell said the puppies were stolen around 5am on November 30, 2020.

Ms Powell said she and the puppies owners were devastated by the theft.

But she said they never lost hope that Ruby and Poncho would be safely recovered.

"It was the best phone call when I heard from the detectives on Friday night," she said.

"Ruby and Poncho have been found safe and well, this has made my year."

Ms Powell said the puppies had "grown heaps, but are still the same cute, cheeky and loveable Ruby and Poncho".

"I'd like to thank everyone who was involved in getting them home," Ms Powell said.

"It's been a long, tough five weeks for everyone involved."

A photo on social media showed Gold Coast detectives Danny Hess and Alissa Hunt with Ruby and Poncho.

Ms Powell said the assistance from Queenland Police had been wonderful.

It is understood investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with any information should contact Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000.

More Stories

crime editors picks northern rivers crime police puppy theft
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATERFRONT WORRY: Coastal community’s shoreline drops away

        Premium Content WATERFRONT WORRY: Coastal community’s shoreline drops away

        News Residents voice concerns about erosion putting properties at risk.

        Councillors reinforces community coastal commitment

        Premium Content Councillors reinforces community coastal commitment

        News Boonooroo was hard hit by storm surges at the end of last year

        Police, council called to manage traffic as testing soars

        Premium Content Police, council called to manage traffic as testing soars

        Health Police and council workers were called in to help Coast fever clinics with traffic...

        After year of kindness, community centre unveils new theme

        Premium Content After year of kindness, community centre unveils new theme

        News The timing couldn’t have been better as the region battled upheaval as a result of...